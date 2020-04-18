Poland: Window of Jewish community building smashed

41-year-old man arrested for smashing window of building that houses offices of the Jewish community group in city of Wroclaw.

A 41-year-old man has been arrested in Poland for smashing a window of the building that houses the offices of the Jewish community group in the city of Wroclaw, JTA reported on Friday.

A witness told police that the man made “fascist” gestures and shouted fascist slogans. The suspect in the Tuesday night incident was visibly drunk, the witness added.

The suspect faces up to eight years in prison for “promoting a fascist regime” and making insults based on “national, ethnic and racial grounds.”

The Jewish Community of Wroclaw is part of the Union of Jewish Religious Communities in Poland, the country’s second largest Jewish organization. Its building sits next to the historic White Stork Synagogue.

Wroclaw, located in western Poland, is the fourth largest city in the Central European nation with a population of about 640,000.

According to a survey released this past November, anti-Semitic attitudes in Poland rose to 48 percent of the population last year, up from 37 percent in 2015.

Last October, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki vowed that his government will combat “all forms of anti-Semitism” and condemned attacks on Jews and Jewish institutions.

