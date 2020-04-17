US coronavirus deaths rise above 35,000

US coronavirus deaths rose above 35,000 on Friday, according to a Reuters tally.

The total US deaths were at 35,002 on Friday, up by nearly 1,700 from a day earlier with many states yet to report, the news agency said.

The US had received some good news on Thursday, when the number of new deaths declined after setting record high increases two days in a row.

US coronavirus confirmed cases passed 684,000, having risen by about 33,000 on Thursday. The number of new cases reported has increased for three days in a row and is the highest since a record high increase of 35,715 new cases was reported on April 10.

The infections and fatalities are spread unevenly across the country, with more densely populated places such as New York accounting for nearly half the total US deaths.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump presented his "Opening up America Again" plan to revive the American economy in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

