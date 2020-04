Jay Shapiro thinks that despite the dangers and suffering that the virus causes worldwide, it is also an opportunity to improve the world.

Jay Shapiro addresses the situation of children and young people who are dealing with the coronavirus crisis.

In his opinion, it is precisely the difficult and oppressive days of isolation that can be an opportunity to rediscover the family and children, learn from them and teach them.

He believes the crisis can be an opportunity for growth, to improve our lives and to correct the world we live in.