Fuaci: Comparing coronavirus and HIV is misleading

Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks with Fox News and emphasizes that "These kind of viruses don't just disappear".

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and a senior member of the Trump Administration's White House Coronavirus Task Force spoke with Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

"We don't have a vaccine for SARS or HIV. Life went on, right?", Ingraham asked.

Fauci answered unambiguously: "HIV/AIDS is very different. We have effective treatments. And SARS went away. So your comparison is misleading".

"But coronavirus could disappear too", Ingraham continued.

"These kind of viruses don't just disappear", Dr. Fauci answered.