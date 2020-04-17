Is a Jew who makes aliyah a better Jew than one who does not?

Does aliyah justify prideful claims that the Jew in Israel is a better Jew than those who remain in the Diaspora?

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, discusses this most sensitive issue as a deterrent to aliyah (immigration to Israel), and notes that this sentiment is an offense to Jews in the Diaspora.

The notion that Jews who made aliyah are better or more complete because of it than Jews who choose to remain in exile is a complete falsehood, according to Dr. Minskoff.

In the confusion, being better as opposed to BETTER OFF has yielded offensive misconceptions.

He opines that Jews are not better for making aliyah; rather, they are better off, especially in terms of survival.