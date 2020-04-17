​​​​​​​Hamas: Our offer still stands

Hamas terror group says 'offer' for Israel to release security prisoners is still on the table.

The Hamas terror organization in Gaza has said that its negotiations for a prisoner release deal are still ongoing.

"Our offer is still on the table," their statement read. "It is being made for humanitarian reasons, in light of the danger to the health of prisoners in jails during the plague of coronavirus."

"The door is open to any mediator who can get Israel to provide a serious and practical response to this offer."

Last week, Hamas denied negotiations with Israel regarding a possible prisoner swap.

Earlier this week, reports said that Hamas may be willing to offer Israel information on four Israelis missing in Gaza, if Israel agrees to the precondition of releasing 250 convicted terrorists.

The four Israelis missing in Gaza are IDF soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, who were killed during 2014's Operation Protective Edge, and Avera (Avraham) Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed, who are civilians suffering from mental illness who crossed into Gaza by mistake.