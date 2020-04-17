Girl hit by stun grenade: 'It felt like my head was burning'

Zissy Margaliot, the 9-year-old girl who suffered injuries on Thursday when she was hit by a stun grenade, spoke about the incident, describing her experiences.

Speaking to Ynet, Margaliot said that her head felt like it was "burning" and that when the stun grenade hit her, she began searching for someone who could help her.

"They put creams on her," her father, Dov, said. "She was in pain and couldn't sleep all night, she's traumatized. She was in shock at first."

"She went to buy groceries for Shabbat (Sabbath) and didn't know about anything. Suddenly police appeared and as she walked innocently, they threw a stun grenade. Suddenly she had no more glasses, and she was in the middle of the smoke running as if from death."

Israel Police Brigadier General Ofer Shomer, who commands the Zion headquarters, told Kan Reshet Bet that "the grenade was not thrown towards where they were standing."

He also said that he does not believe the police took things too far: "This is the minimum of the minimum. There were no cudgels used, they used appropriate force."

A senior figure in the Jerusalem police said that "the officers were in real danger of their lives. They began an enforcement operation and they were attacked incessantly with stones and metal bars. We heard their screams on the radio, they were shrieking."