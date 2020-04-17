12,855 confirmed coronavirus cases,149 fatalities

Drop in number of patients on ventilators as number of confirmed COVID-19 cases hits 12,855.

Israel's Health Ministry has reported that by early Friday morning, there were 12,855 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and has seen 148 deaths.

Later on Friday morning, a 91-year-old woman died in Kfar Saba's Meir Hospital and a 66-year-old man passed away in Haifa's Carmel Medical Center.

According to the report, 182 patients are in serious condition, and 129 of them are on ventilators.

Another 2,967 coronavirus patients have recovered.

On Thursday night, three additional Israelis died: An 84-year-old old woman passed away in Jerusalem's Shaare Zedek Medical Center, a 76-yr old woman passed away in Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, and a 96-year-old woman passed away in Hadera's Hillel Yaffe Medical Center.

Also on Thursday night, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu approved a plan to ease the lockdown restrictions and partially reopen the economy. The final details are still under discussion, and the plan is expected to be approved by the Israeli government on Saturday night.