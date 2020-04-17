Kinneret in reach of maximum capacity

Kinneret rises by half a centimeter, with more rain expected over weekend.

The Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) rose Thursday by half a centimeter, to 15.5 centimeters (6.1") below maximum capacity.

It is expected that the lake will fill to capacity in May, leading authorities to open the Degania Dam for the first time in 25 years. However, according to Maariv, authorities have decided to dig a canal connecting the Kinneret to the Jordan River, avoiding the need to open the dam.

Forecasters expect that there will be additional rainfall over the weekend.

Friday will be partially cloudy with possibility of local rain during the morning hours, and there may be thunderstorms, mostly in eastern Israel. There is a slight chance of torrential rains in the Judean Desert and Dead Sea region. Temperatures will drop significantly, to below the seasonal average.

Saturday will be partially cloudy to fair. Temperatures will rise, mostly in the mountainous regions and the center of the country.

Sunday will see temperatures will rise moderately, to close to the seasonal average.

Monday will be clear with some clouds, and temperatures are expected to remain stable.