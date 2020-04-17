Likud MK violated the Ministry of Health's guidelines

MK Nir Barkat called on the public to celebrate Passover alone at home as he hosted his daughter throughout the holiday.

MK Nir Barkat from the Likud violated the Ministry of Health's social distancing guidelines during the Passover holiday, Channel 12 News reported on Thursday.

Barkat reportedly hosted his daughter on the night of the Seder and throughout Passover. On the eve of the holiday, Barkat wrote a Facebook post in which he called for everyone to "celebrate together as one heart, each in his own home", while blatantly violating the guidelines at the same time.

Barkat’s office said in response, "MK Nir Barkat conducted the Seder with his nuclear family as he thought should be done. Following clarifications regarding this, Barkat celebrated the Seventh Day of Passover only with those family members who live in his home. MK Barkat apologizes for this.”

Barkat is not the first elected official to have hosted family members who do not permanently reside in his home, in violation of the guidelines of the Ministry of Health.

On Wednesday it was revealed that Aliyah and Integration Minister Yoav Galant also hosted his daughter from the beginning of the lockdown which went into effect before Passover, even though she lives in Tel Aviv and not in her parents' home.

The minister said in response, "Or, the daughter of the Minister, indeed resides in Tel Aviv. In light of the current situation, she moved into her parents' home from the start of the lockdown until the measures to ease the lockdown are released. We wish everyone health and a happy holiday.”