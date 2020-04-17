Liberman: I will not join Netanyahu's government

Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman on Thursday criticized the ongoing contacts between Blue and White and the Likud on the establishment of a unity government.

"Gantz is obviously really inexperienced in politics, he made a mistake, I hope he doesn’t make any more mistakes. We don't see any possibility of joining the Netanyahu government," Liberman said in an interview with Channel 13 News.

"We are in favor of a national unity government, but this is not a unity government. This is the Netanyahu government which includes another faction called Blue and White. The only things that Netanyahu is concerned with are bypassing the Supreme Court, a committee for appointing judges, a residence for the deputy Prime Minister. There is no discussion about the coronavirus, about economic rehabilitation, nothing,” he charged.

"Netanyahu came with a bloc of 59 MKs, and Gantz with 19. Gantz is giving up beforehand. He has no control, no leverage. The only thing left to put on the table is a tangible and reliable threat."

Liberman criticized the government's behavior on the economy, saying, "What needs to bother us is the economic issue. The economy is collapsing, and they are not taking care of it, not treating it properly. The government has caused an absurd situation – they are depriving people of income but they have to keep paying expenses. The health system here is collapsing.

"We talked about it in July, we proposed that a professional minister be appointed. The fact that Netanyahu supports [Yaakov] Litzman and demands that he remain the Minister of Health despite all the failures - means that his considerations are truly political considerations,” Liberman said.