Trump's "Opening up America again" proposed phased approach

These are the basic details of the program presented by President Trump in order to revive the American economy in wake of the coronavirus

Proposed phased approach:

Based on up-to-date data and readiness

Mitigates risk of resurgence

Protects the most vulnerable

Implementable on statewide or county-by-county basis at governors’ discretion

Guidelines for all phases: individuals:

Continue to practice good hygiene:

Wash your hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer, especially after touching frequentlyused items or surfaces.

Avoid touching your face.

Sneeze or cough into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow.

Disinfect frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible.

Strongly consider using face coverings while in public, and particularly when using mass transit.

People who feel sick should stay home:

Do not go to work or school.

Contact and follow the advice of your medical provider.

Guidelines for All Phases: Employers:

Develop and implement appropriate policies, in accordance with Federal, State, and localregulations and guidance, and informed by industry best practices, regarding:

Social distancing and protective equipment

Temperature checks

Testing, isolating, and contact tracing

Sanitation

Use and disinfection of common and high-traffic areas

Business travel

Monitor workforce for indicative symptoms. Do not allow symptomatic people to physically return towork until cleared by a medical provider.

Develop and implement policies and procedures for workforce contact tracing following employeeCOVID+ test.

(In the following detailed phase-based instrcuctions, "Vulnerable Individuals" are elderly individuals and individuals with serious underlying health conditions, including high blood pressure, chronic lung disease, diabetes, obesity, asthma, andthose whose immune system is compromised such as by chemotherapyfor cancer and other conditions requiring such therapy)

Phase one - for states and regions that satisfy the gating criteria

Individuals:

All vulnerable individuals should continue to shelter in place. Members of households with vulnerable residents should be aware that by returning to workor other environments where distancing is not practical, they could carry the virusback home. Precautions should be taken to isolate from vulnerable residents.

All individuals, when in public (e.G., parks, outdoor recreation areas, shopping areas), should maximize physical distance from others. Social settings of more than 10 people, where appropriate distancing may not be practical, should beavoided unless precautionary measures are observed.Avoid

Socializing in groups of more than 10 people in circumstances that do not readily allow for appropriate physical distancing (e.G., receptions, trade shows)

Minimize non-essential travel and adhere to cdc guidelines regardingisolation following travel.

Employers:

Continue to encourage telework, whenever possible and feasible withbusiness operations.

If possible, return to work in phases.

Close common areas where personnel are likely to congregate and interact,or enforce strict social distancing protocols.

Minimize non-essential travel and adhere to cdc guidelines regarding isolation following travel.

Strongly consider special accommodations for personnel who aremembers of a vulnerable population

Specific types of employers:

Schools and organized youth activities (e.G., daycare, camp) that arecurrently closed should remain closed.

Visits to senior living facilities and hospitals should be prohibited.Those who do interact with residents and patients must adhere to strict protocolsregarding hygiene.

Large venues (e.G., sit-down dining, movie theaters, sporting venues, places of worship) can operate under strict physical distancing protocols.

Elective surgeries can resume, as clinically appropriate, on an outpatient basisat facilities that adhere to cms guidelines.

Gyms can open if they adhere to strict physical distancing and sanitation protocols.

Bars should remain closed

Phase two - for states and regions with no evidence ofa rebound and that satisfy the gatingcriteria a second time:

Individuals:

All vulnerable individuals should continue to shelter in place. Members ofhouseholds with vulnerable residents should be aware that by returning to workor other environments where distancing is not practical, they could carry the virus back home. Precautions should be taken to isolate from vulnerable residents.

All individuals, when in public (e.G., parks, outdoor recreation areas, shoppingareas), should maximize physical distance from others. Social settings of morethan 50 people, where appropriate distancing may not be practical, should be avoided unless precautionary measures are observed.

Non-essential travel can resume

Employers:

Continue to encourage telework, whenever possible and feasible with business operations.

Close common areas where personnel are likely to congregate and interact, orenforce moderate social distancing protocols.

Non-essential travel can resume.

Strongly consider special accommodations for personnel who aremembers of a vulnerable population

Specific types of employers:

Schools and organized youth activities (e.G., daycare, camp) can reopen.

Visits to senior care facilities and hospitals should be prohibited. Thosewho do interact with residents and patients must adhere to strict protocolsregarding hygiene.

Large venues (e.G., sit-down dining, movie theaters, sporting venues, places of worship) can operate under moderate physical distancing protocols.

Elective surgeries can resume, as clinically appropriate, on an outpatient andin-patient basis at facilities that adhere to cms guidelines.

Gyms can remain open if they adhere to strict physical distancing and sanitationprotocols.

Bars may operate with diminished standing-room occupancy, where applicableand appropriate.

Phase three - for states and regions with no evidence ofa rebound and that satisfy the gatingcriteria a third time:

Individuals:

Vulnerable individuals can resume public interactions, but should practice physical distancing, minimizing exposure to social settings wheredistancing may not be practical, unless precautionary measures areobserved.

Low-risk populations should consider minimizing time spent incrowded environments

Employers:

Resume unrestricted staffing of worksites

Specific types of employers:

Visits to senior care facilities and hospitals can resume. Thosewho interact with residents and patients must be diligent regarding hygiene.

Large venues (e.G., sit-down dining, movie theaters, sporting venues, places of worship) can operate under limited physical distancing protocols.

Gyms can remain open if they adhere to standard sanitation protocols.

Bars may operate with increased standing room occupancy, whereapplicable.