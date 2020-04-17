Live: President Donald Trump addressing the nation

Presenting the "Opening up America again" plan, U.S. President Donald Trump declared: “Our experts say the Curve has Flattened and the peak in new cases is behind us".



"Based on the latest data", Trump explaind, "our team of experts agree that we can begin the next front in our war which we are calling “Opening Up America Again” and that's what we are doing. We're opening up our country."

"We're all working together", the president emphasized, "This is not about parties. This is about our country... To preserve the health of our citizens, we must also preserve the health and functioning of our economy.”