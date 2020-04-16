861 die of coronavirus in UK in 1 day

British Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Dominic Raab announced at a press conference that the number of victims in the last day was 861, putting the total number of victims in the kingdom at 13,729.

This is an increase compared to 761 victims who died on Wednesday, and the 778 victims who died on Tuesday. Following the rise in the number of dead, Rab announced that the emergency measures, including the closure imposed on British residents, would last at least another three weeks.

New York governor Andrew Cuomo alsoannounced that the closure would last until at least May 15. On Wednesday, 606 people died in New York, down from 752 on Tuesday.

"New York under curfew will be extended in coordination with other states by May 15. Non-essential workers must continue to stay at home. The rules of social exclusion remain intact. We must stay on track," Cuomo wrote in his Twitter account.

The number of unemployed in the US continues to rise, breaking records 22 million Americans losing their jobs in the past month.

In Italy, too, there was a drop in the number of dead from Corona, which numbered 525 people. This is a decline compared to 578 victims registered a day before. The total number of victims in Italy is 22,170. The number of new infections has risen and in the last day there were 2786 new infections in Italy.