

'Incitement against Jews is rising during coronavirus crisis' Memorial to Anne Frank destroyed in Idaho, anti-Semitic acts reported in Germany. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

In Coeur d'Alene, the capital city of Kutney County in the state of Idaho in the United States, the memorial to Anne Frank was destroyed. The rioters also destroyed a tree marking the memory of Anne Frank and in another case in the town of Immenstadt if Allegau, Germany, was vandalized with a "F*** YAHUDIS" sign



These incidents follow on the heels of many other reported anti-Semitic hate crimes in which Jews were accused of spreading the coronavirus epidemic.



Vice Chairman of the World Zionist Organization Yaacov Hagoel responded to the events, saying:

"Incitement against Jews across the world is rising every year. We demand that governments in all countries make their voices heard in the fight against anti-Semitism. Jews should be able to walk in any city of the world with their heads held high and feel proud to be Jews."





