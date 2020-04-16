Government debates coronavirus exit strategy

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu continues to discuss the government's exit strategy for the coronavirus crisis with the Cabinet ministers and health officials and experts.

The Prime Minister noted in the preliminary discussions that the plan must be gradual and responsible.

At the meeting, the relevant officials presented the strategy drawn up following a lengthy discussion and the broad-based work of all government ministries and expert teams.

In addition, the government has held discussions with many countries around the world and learned about the various challenges and proposals for dealing with the crisis other countries have developed. All the alternatives raised in the discussions were presented to the Prime Minister and the Ministers.

The meeting included the Finance, Defense, Interior, Economy, Science and Technology, Education, Internal Security and Energy ministers, along with the Head of the NSC, the directors of the Ministries of Health and Finance, the Governor of the Bank of Israel and senior officials in the Treasury and the health system.

The Health Ministry is reportedly seeking a gradual exit strategy, while the Defense and Finance Ministries are pushing for more immediate economic recovery,

Earlier, The Health Ministry recommended a number of measures that can be implemented immediately in anticipation of the end of the coronavirus crisis, Channel 12 News reported.

In the first phase, which will begin next week, 30% of employees will return to work. The Health Ministry will recommend a ruling that anyone who can work from home will continue to do so.

In the first phase, those aged 70 and over or 65 with background illnesses will be required to stay at home. Individual sessions for special education pupils will be possible. Sports will be allowed only for individuals or with a nuclear family, probably even beyond the 100-meter range from home currently allowed.



The second stage will begin two weeks later, in early May: employment will be restored to 50%, with regular shifts. There will be a possibility of keeping children in a home setting - connecting up to two families. At this stage, there will be the option of picking up deliveries from restaurants and businesses, prayers of up to 10 people in open space, supervised family visits - and sports activities for up to two people.



In the third stage - in mid-May - stores will be opened. Malls will not be reopened. Hairdressing and cosmetics businesses will be allowed to open - in full protection gear, with one person and without waiting times. Children will then be allowed to be taken care of in groups of up to five children.