Heartbreak As Children Unable To Attend Mother’s Funeralלעלות למשנית ב2 לפנות בוקר

At the time of her passing, Mrs. Mazal Dalal was the youngest Israel to die from COVID-1

Mrs. Mazal Dalal, mother of 9, was the youngest Israeli to die from the coronavirus last week at the age of 53. She left behind 9 children, the youngest of whom is just 12 years old.

Mrs. Dalal supported her home singlehandedly and had reportedly felt completely well up until 3 days before her passing.

The children were devastated on Saturday night to learn that they would need to be quarantined, and that they consequently would not be able to attend their own mother’s levaya. They were allowed to watch the funeral procession from inside of a car, from a distance. They are now mourning in isolation in Beit Shemesh.

Money is now being urgently raised to help the 9 Dalal orphans survive during this unimaginably painful time.

CLICK HERE TO HELP

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL CAMPAIGN