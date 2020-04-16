US media criticize Ivanka Trump for celebrating Passover in New Jersey

American media outlets criticized US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka for celebrating Passover in New Jersey with her family, claiming that she violated quarantine rules.

The New York Times published a lengthy article stating that Ivanka Trump posted a few weeks ago a video in which she asked American citizens to follow social distancing rules and stay at least two meters from each other.

“In these toughest of times, America shows her spirit and strength. This will end and we will emerge stronger than ever before,” she said. “In the meantime, social distancing saves lives! Please do your part. We are all in this together.”

“Those lucky enough to be in a position to stay at home, please, please do so,” Ivanka Trump said in the video. “Each and every one of us plays a role in slowing the spread.”

Mowever, according to the New York Times, in an article that was later circulated on CNN, two of Trump's most popular media critics, Ivanka Trump left her Washington home on Passover Eve and, along with her husband Jared Kushner, drove to the family's home on the president's golf estate in New Jersey to celebrate the Seder along with their three children.

Washington has been closed as of April 1 and residents have been asked not to leave their homes unnecessarily. As soon as they arrived in New Jersey, Ivanka Trump posted a message to her Jewish friends saying "Tonight we are meeting for an unprecedented Passover holiday. The group may be smaller and the answer to 'What will change this night' will be different. But around the world we have to sing our song About freedom and celebrating renewal."

According to the New York Times, the White House spokesman did not respond to their request for a breach of the quarantine by the president's daughter. Jared Kushner returned to the White House to take part in President Trump's efforts to fight the spread of the coronavirus, while Ivanka Trump remains in the New Jersey estate.