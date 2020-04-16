Benny Gantz threatens PM Binyamin Netanyahu with anti-corruption legislature

Gantz said that if there was no progress till Monday, he would allow legislation barring Netanyahu from running for office.

Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz announced at a party meeting today that he intends to launch Knesset proceedings starting next week, as promised after he was elected Speaker of the Knesset.

Gantz's statement presents a veiled threat to the Likud that unless progress is made in coalitionary negotiations by this coming Monday, he would pave the way for legislation preventing Netanyahu from running from office.

"I'm ready to accept all the criticism and do everything possible to [successfully] complete negotiations," Gantz told members of the Blue and White faction. Kan B News reported that MKs Zvi Hauser and Yoaz Hendel were also allegedly present at the meeting.

Negotiations between the Likud and Blue and White are set to continue this evening, in the hopes of achieving a breakthrough that will allow for the establishment of a emergency unity government.

Prime Minister Netanyahu invited Gantz to a one-on-one meeting at the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem, but the Blue and White chairman has stated he does not intend to meet Netanyahu till additional progress is made.

You will recall Netanyahu and Gantz met at the Prime Minister's Residence to discuss the formation of a unity government and their respective negotiating teams on Tuesday morning and Gantz sited "significant progress in negotiations."

This occurred after Netanyahu backed Gantz's request to extend his mandate till Wednesday at midnight.