Sovereignty Movement: No to Sovereignty in return for a Palestinian State

The Sovereignty Movement reacts to a statement by Mayor of Efrat calling for not saying no to a Palestinian state in return for sovereignty.

The Sovereignty Movement rejected a statement by Efrat Mayor Oded Revivi calling for the removal of sweeping opposition to a Palestinian Arab state in order to allow for the application of Israeli sovereignty over Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley.

The Sovereignty Movement responded to Revivi's comments regarding the establishment of a "Palestinian" state, stating, "No Trump plan!" "No to a Palestinian state!" "Yes to true Zionist sovereignty between the Jordan and the sea."

A statement by the movement said that Revivi was right and they were, in fact, opposed to sovereignty if it meant the establishment of a Palestinian state, either directly or indirectly, despite lack of opposition to a Palestinian state in return for sovereignty by some settlement heads.

"We must not forget the Jewish people's loyalty to the Land of Israel that has preserved us for two thousand years. We must not forget the reason that led us to immigrate to Israel from the four corners of the Earth and not Uganda. We draw our strength from the Torah and the belief that the Land of Israel is the land of the Jewish people and ours alone. The Divine decree linking the Jewish people to their Land is engraved in iron and blood, as Rabbi Kook stated. In Eretz Israel there is only one entity, only one sovereignty, and that's the Jewish people," the movement said.

The leadership of the movement called on supporters of a Greater Israel to join the outcry rejecting the concept of ​​applying sovereignty to 30 percent of Judea and Samaria, while consenting to the establishment of an Arab state within the rest of it. It said that, "If we do not see such an outcry, G-d forbid, it would be a betrayal of the most important value of loyalty to the Land of Israel, a value thanks to which we have settled our historical inheritance."

"Just as a parent does not conduct business…agreeing to waive rights over any of his children for the sake of rescuing his other children, even if he is convinced that the other party will not agree to the deal, neither should this type of business be conducted with regard to the Land of Israel."

"The Right must say the truth regardless of politics, maneuvering or deals, which is that the Land of Israel belongs exclusively to the Jewish people and no foreign entity should have any control over it. The entire Right must agree to: No to a Palestinian state, yes to a true Zionist sovereignty between the Jordan and the sea, Trump program or not."