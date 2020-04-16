Police apprehend confirmed coronavirus patient found violating quarantine regulations

Israel Police apprehended a confirmed coronavirus carrier who was not observing isolation. The man was given a 5,000 shekel fine for the violation.

Police said: "The individual was endangering the public and did not implement the health measures and regulations he needed to keep."

In a separate incident that took place during the Passover festival police units broke up an illegal gathering that took place in a public area as well as a public gathering at a synagogue.

People were fined 5,000 shekels for organizing gatherings and 500 shekels for being in a public place when they were not meant to be.

In an incident at a synagogue 30 people gathered and were dispersed quickly by police.

A police spokesman said: "The police continue activities in all areas of the country and request the public keep to the strict rules and regulations at all times."