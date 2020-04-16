Project 'Air to Breathe'

'Allows hospitals to use their equipment and upgrade it significantly with a small, cheap addition.'

It took four weeks for the IDF to develop a line of ventilators, and now four weeks after the main clinical trial of the product was performed, one hundred systems are ready to move to Sheba Hospital. Additional models are in development by a joint Sheba and military team.

IDF Major S. said: "We started development working under the idea that we're developing products that are unavailable in the world. The core solution is based on full respiration, with some important parameters:

"1. It must monitor to measure pressure alerts;

2. The respiration scheme must accommodate the severely ill for whom regular ventilatores are not suitable;

3. We had to prevent the pollutants from getting into the air and understand how to connect all the information to a hospital call system. Therefore our system organizes the information and provides data on each patient.

"The monitor is patented and we already received an order for 1,000 machines.

"It allows hospitals to use their equipment and upgrade it significantly with a small, cheap addition. We go hand in hand with the Health Ministry as well.

"Our unit did not neglect any significant project we are working on at the same time. We're doing everything we can to contribute to the State of Israel," said Major S.

Sheba Hospital Doctor Amikam Adani noted: "We realized there was a great need and understood we faced a pretty horrible situation, that the respirators in the country may run out.

"The solution that came up is the use of auxiliary devices converted into ventilators that can cope with a challenge like coronavirus patients. After a month of working together we feel more confident we won't reach a moment when we need to say the ventilators ran out.

"Coronavirus patients are very difficult patients to treat, so there was a technological need to answer this.

Throughout this process, we thought about the day when we wouldn't have large ventilators, so we thought about how to make a simple, easy-to-operate system, with good monitoring and good access that will bring an effective solution to this time.

"The idea of ​​the small monitoring system being added is that you can diagnose chronic lung disease. We underwent a lot of testing and the last test was by a simulator that simulates the hard breathing like coronavirus patients."