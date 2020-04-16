Ziv Hospital: 96-year-old recovering from coronavirus

96-year-old hospitalized in very serious condition for two weeks recovers from virus; transferred to regular ward to complete recovery.

The Coronavirus Outbreak Ward at Ziv Medical Center received a couple, a 32-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman of Deir al-Assad.

The two arrived at Ziv Hospital yesterday, suffering from coronavirus symptoms, were taken for testing, and were later verified as coronavirus patients.

The woman is in her 32nd week of pregnancy. She and her husband are in moderate condition.

A 96-year-old hospitalized in very serious condition at the Coronavirus Unit at Ziv for two weeks reportedly recovered from the coronavirus and was transferred to another ward to complete his weaning from the ventilator.

A total of 7 coronavirus patients are currently admitted to the Outbreak Department at Ziv Medical Center: one in mild condition, four in moderate condition, and two in serious condition.