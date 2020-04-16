Lockdown of Multiple Sclerosis Center Brings Out The 'Best of Humanity'

While public attention has been focused on the plight of the dozens of senior-care facilities around Israel, there is an equal challenge for homes caring for the physically disabled and immunocompromised.

One such facility, the Grabski Multiple Sclerosis Center in Migdal Haemek, part of the Colel Chabad network, implemented a complete lockdown early on in the crisis, a situation which required that a core team of staff members was prevented from leaving or entering for a two-week period. The home has 45 residents, all of whom suffer from muscular conditions and are unable to be cared for by their own families.

Colel Chabad, Israel’s longest running social services organization, since 1788, runs a network of soup kitchens, therapeutic centers and other support for Israel’s needy, elderly and infirm.

Kobi Vizel, Director of the Grabski Center says that the response from his staff has been extraordinary. “Migdal Haemek had one of the earlier outbreaks in Israel so we quickly realized that we needed a comprehensive response,” he explains. “I brought our staff together and explained that we would need staff who would be available to stay for a lengthy-period without seeing their families.”

Vizel says that of the 64 staff members, only 22 agreed to leave their families during the holiday season and dedicate themselves to the fulfilling the work of the full staff.

“There are certainly many negative sides to this crisis but seeing the dedication of not just healthcare workers, but all sections of the staff, from housekeeping to social work and everyone in between has been remarkable,” says Moran Ben Reuven, the Grabski Center manager who stayed isolated, away from her 3 children, with the staff and residents.

While traditionally the Center works with different shifts and different responsibilities, under the Corona Quarantine Ben Reuven says everyone is equal. “We are all in this together. These 22 have truly sacrificed themselves and their home lives to the care of others, safely and lovingly.”

Working to keep up moral amongst the staff, games and activities were coordinated each evening after the residents went to sleep. “Seeing the laughter and comradery of everyone after a long day has been an added bonus to the experience,” continued Vizel. “These aren’t just employees and coworkers – this community is now family.”

Knowing that it isn’t only the staff themselves showing their dedication to caring for the residents, Vizel sent care packages to and called every staff member’s family to thank them for their contribution to the care of those who aren’t able to care for themselves.

“The reality is that almost all of these people have families of their own. The decision they each made, with the support of their families at home, shows the best in humanity during these very challenging and uncertain times,” said Vizel.

Over the course of the coronavirus outbreak, Colel Chabad has been instrumental in supporting the needy and elderly communities in Israel with tens of thousands of home food deliveries as well as distribution of financial support to the most vulnerable.