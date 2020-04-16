Is coronavirus a result of China's efforts to compete with US?

Sources say to Fox News that the virus originated in the Wuhan lab as part of China's efforts to demonstrate its capabilities

According to a report on Fox News, multiple sources say that COVID-19 originated in a Wuhan laboratory not as a bioweapon, but as part of China's effort to demonstrate that its efforts to identify and combat viruses are equal to or greater than the capabilities of the United States.

According to the report the initial transmission of the virus originated from a bat and the first patient worked in the the laboratory.

The report emphasized that The Washington Post reported Tuesday that U.S. Embassy officials had warned in January 2018 about inadequate safety at the Wuhan Institute of Virology lab and passed on information about scientists conducting risky research on coronavirus from bats.

President Donald Trump related to this report, answering a question presented by Fox News' John Roberts.

Roberts asked Trump if it was true that an intern in Wuhan was infected and she then later infected her boyfriend and then went to the wet market in Wuhan where the virus began to spread. "I don’t want to say that John", Trump answered, "but I will tell you, more and more were hearing the story and we’ll see".

"And when you’re saying multiple sources", Trump added, relating to the Fox News report, "there's a case when you can use the word "sources". But we are doing a very thorough examination of this horrible situation".

Relating to his discussions with the Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump said: "I don’t want to discuss what I talked to him about the laboratory. I just don’t want to discuss it. It’s inappropriate right now".