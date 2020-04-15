Number of coronavirus tests passes 10,000 a day

Health Ministry says number of tests for coronavirus administered in one day for the first time.

The Health Ministry released data from laboratories on Wednesday showing that more than 10,000 coronavirus tests were performed in a single day Israel for the first time. The office noted that yesterday, 11,501 tests were performed and 10,401 were performed the day before.

Earlier today, the United States delivered a shipment of one hundred respirators to help deal with the coronavirus crisis.

During the last day of Passover, police distributed 3,029 reports against citizens for violating coronavirus orders, including 2,555 reports for leaving the home in violation government emergency regulations.