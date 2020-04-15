Shipment for 100,000 COVID-19 tests arrives from South Korea

As a result of a joint operation of the Directorate of Procurement and Production (DOPP) in the Israel Ministry of Defense, the IDF, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a shipment of reagents for approximately 100,000 COVID-19 TESTS, arrived recently on a flight from South Korea to Israel.



The purchase was made by the DOPP, in cooperation with Col. Shimon Edri, the Israel Defense Attache to South Korea, and the Israeli embassy in Seoul.

The equipment purchased includes chemicals (reagents), for approximately 100,000 tests as well as approximately 50,000 protective suits for medical teams.



The DOPP coordinated the cargo flight and its absorption in Israel during the Passover holiday. A short while ago, the plane landed at Ben Gurion Airport, and later this evening, the shipment will be delivered to the Ministry of Health for use in testing labs.