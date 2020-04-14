US: Number of coronavirus cases surpasses 600,000

25,394 deaths from coronavirus recorded in the US as of Tuesday afternoon. New York has the most cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in the US surpassed 600,000 on Tuesday.

According to the Worldometers website, there were 605,354 cases of COVID-19 in the US as of Tuesday afternoon local time.

The death toll in the US from the virus stands at 25,394.

New York is the state with the highest number of coronavirus cases at 202,208. It is followed by New Jersey with 68,824, Michigan with 27,001, Massachusetts with 26,867, and Pennsylvania with 25,345 cases of COVID-19.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that his administration was close to completing a plan to re-open the US economy, which has been largely shut down to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

In his daily news briefing, Trump noted that the number of deaths from the virus in the United States had begun to plateau, indicating that “social distancing” efforts had succeeded.

Indeed, New York government Andrew Cuomo had said earlier on Monday that "the worst is over" in terms of the coronavirus pandemic in the state, though he warned New Yorkers not to become complacent about the disease.

