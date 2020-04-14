Does the political ego come before the health of Israeli citizens?

It's our politicians who are slaves to their careers and forget the welfare and health of the nation.

Walter Bingham ,

Netanyahu and Gantz
Netanyahu and Gantz
Reuters

Unfortunately: It's our politicians who are slaves to their careers and forget the welfare and health of the nation. Their ego and selfishness prevent them from agreeing on a government.

It's about Passover: And once again the people are enslaved - this time by COVID-19. But like every other time in history, we shall overcome.

Plus: Listen to part two of the author's discussion of her book, Rashi's Daughters.

Hear: Walter discussing the role of the haredi communities in the proliferation of the coronavirus. Is it fair to lay the blame on their lifestyle?

[קישורים:4:Radio

Tags:Radio, Coronavirus, 2020 elections



top