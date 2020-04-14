Death toll from coronavirus rises to 122

Three elderly people pass away from coronavirus in Jerusalem hospitals, bringing the death toll in Israel to 122.

The death toll from the coronavirus in Israel rose to 122 on Tuesday afternoon, as three people passed away from the virus ahead of the start of the Seventh Day of Passover holiday.

A 90-year-old man, a 79-year-old man and a 78-year-old man all died at the Shaare Zedek and Hadassah hospitals in Jerusalem. All three suffered from underlying conditions.

The Health Ministry updated on Tuesday morning that the number of cases of coronavirus in Israel climbed to 11,868, of whom 181 are in serious condition, and 136 are connected to respirators.

9,459 tests to detect coronavirus were conducted in the last day, and 7,145 of the cases are in isolation at home.

On Tuesday afternoon it was announced that an eight-day-old baby from Beit Shemesh has become the youngest person in Israel to contract the coronavirus. He was taken to the Wolfson Hospital in Holon and placed in isolation.

The child's mother has been tested for the virus. The results of the tests have not been received yet.

Overnight Monday, the Cabinet approved a lockdown announced by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu: Starting Tuesday evening at 5:00 p.m. and until Thursday morning at 5:00 a.m., it will not be permitted to move between localities and cities. This will be in addition to the current restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

