General closure from 5 pm

At 5 p.m. this afternoon, the additional restrictions approved by the political echelon will come into effect to reduce the spread of the coronavirus in Israel.

The regulations prohibit venturing into the public space beyond the existing restrictions, and prohibit passage between communities. The regulations will be in effect until Thursday at 5:00 AM.

The Israel Police will increase enforcement activity throughout the country, with emphasis on checkpoints, inspections and patrols within the cities and at their entry points and interurban space, to prevent prohibited entry of civilians into public space and passage between communities in contravention of regulations.

At the end of the holiday, police will ensure that bakeries are closed and will prevent prohibited crowds in the public space or movement in contravention of regulations.

The Cabinet unanimously approved on Monday night the lockdown announced by Prime Minister Netanyahu earlier in the evening.

From Tuesday evening at 5:00 p.m. to Thursday morning at 5:00 a.m., it will not be permitted to move between localities and cities. This will be in addition to the current restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Cabinet determined that, starting from 5:00 p.m. Tuesday and until Thursday at 5:00 a.m., a person will not be permitted to travel outside his locality for food, medicines and essential products as well as to obtain essential services, except if these services do not exist where he resides, in which case he will be permitted to receive them in a locality near the locality of his residence. Exit from a residence and into the public space will only be permitted for a short time and at a distance of up to 100 meters.

In addition, from the conclusion of Passover on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. and until Thursday at 2:00 a.m., food vending services will be prohibited from opening, with the exception of supermarkets. The bakeries in the supermarkets will be closed. Food deliveries will continue to be permitted. The aforementioned restrictions will not apply to localities where there is a non-Jewish majority.

The Cabinet also ruled that public transportation will be halted until Thursday at 5:00 a.m.

The Ministry of Health is again calling on the public to heed the instructions and stay home during the holiday season.

“Despite the seemingly encouraging signs, the coronavirus morbidity is still in Israel and it can break out again. We are still dealing with the morbidity created around the Purim holiday events and need to ensure that a wave of morbidity does not ensue following the upcoming holidays," the ministry said.