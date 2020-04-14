40-year-old woman passes away from coronavirus in Israel

Tamar Matrani, 40, dies of coronavirus. Samaria leader mourns: 'Terrible tragedy, they are one of the founding families.'

Tamar Matrani, from the town of Barkan, has passed away from coronavirus. She was 40 years old.

She had been hospitalized in Kaplan Medical Center in Rehovot, and was sedated and on a ventilator for the last 10 days.

She is survived by both parents and two brothers.

Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, told her family how distressed he was to hear the news, and that the Council would provide them with everything they needed at this sad time.

"This is a terrible tragedy," he said. "Members of the Council and residents of Samaria join the family in its grief. The Matrani family was one of the founding families here, and they have many merits to their account."

So far, Israel has seen 11,868 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 118 deaths.