New unity 'coronavirus' Torah scroll project is 'turning the world upside down'

Arutz Sheva speaks with Rabbi Berel Junik on the new unity Torah scroll to stop COVID-19. 'We knew instantly this is the right thing to do.'

Arutz Sheva spoke with Rabbi Berel Junik, one of the people behind the Torah Scroll project.

''The initiative came a few weeks ago, when the virus started hitting our community very hard," Rabbi Junik said. "We started feeling the pain."

Relating a story about a plague in the European city of Medzhybizh, Ukraine, when the Jewish community was told that writing a Torah scroll would stop the plague and bring healing.

"When we saw that wonderful letter, we knew instantly that this is the right thing to do, and spontaneously, we had within minutes we decided to take upon ourselves to write a Torah scroll, not just for our community but for the entire People of Israel, because the plague is not a plague that is just located here, it's spread out in the whole entire world," Rabbi Junik explained.

"The reactions are unbelievable. We have succeeded in joining more than 210,000 Jews from all over the world," he said, emphasizing that participants in the project come from all religious sects and affiliations and every place in the world.

"I think that it's a beautiful puzzle of a picture coming together, joining a unity that was never before."

The project began "right away," Rabbi Junik said, and all proceeds that are left over after the scroll is finished will go to the Chevrat Hatzalah first response organization. "Every dollar is going to save once, and it's going to save again," he added.

There is no price to purchase a letter: Each person can buy as many letters as he wishes to, for whatever price he deems appropriate. "You can buy fifty or a hundred letters with a shekel," he explained.

"I think that the unity of the Torah scroll is turning the world upside down. There's not one Jewish community that doesn't know about the initiative of the Torah," he concluded.

