Health Ministry reports rise in coronavirus cases, number of serious cases remains stable.

The Health Ministry Tuesday morning reported that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen to 11,868, and 2,000 of the patients have recovered.

Of the coronavirus patients who have not yet recovered, 181 are in serious condition - the same number as Monday - and 136 are on ventilators.

So far, 117 patients have died of the disease.

Globally, there have been 1,920,918 confirmed cases of coronavirus, including 453,289 recoveries and 119,686 deaths.