The riddle of the Exodus revisited – and what it means to you

In this special Passover edition of the Jerusalem Lights podcast, Jim Long shares his inimitable knowledge and scholarship on the subject of ancient Egypt, and offers some amazing insights from his highly-acclaimed film documentary, 'The Riddle of the Exodus,' now available for viewing for a limited time on Jerusalem Lights'.

Just in time for crossing the sea on the seventh day of Passover! Rabbi Richman and Jim discuss the spiritual lessons of Passover for all people, especially during these difficult days.