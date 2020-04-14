Biden wins Wisconsin primary

Biden's victory does little to change the state of the race after Sanders suspended his campaign.

Former US Vice President Joe Biden scored a decisive victory in Wisconsin’s Democratic presidential primary on Monday.

With 27 percent of precincts reporting, Biden was leading Senator Bernie Sanders by 65 percent to 29 percent, according to The Hill.

The announcement of Biden’s win comes nearly a week after voters in the state headed to their polling places in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden’s Wisconsin win comes several days after he was declared the winner of the Alaska Democratic Primary.

The victory in both states does little to change the state of the race, as Sanders suspended his campaign last week, a day after Wisconsin voters went to the polls.

On Monday, Sanders announced his official endorsement of Biden for President.

The results of the Wisconsin primary on Monday come after the state held elections on April 7 despite last-minute efforts by Gov. Tony Evers to postpone voting amid fears that it could facilitate the spread of the coronavirus.

In the days and weeks before the Wisconsin primary, several states moved to delay scheduled nominating contests out of caution.

Evers moved to unilaterally delay voting through an executive order, but he was rebuked by the state Supreme Court, which ordered the election to take place as scheduled.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission delayed the reporting of results until Monday to account for a surge in absentee ballots.

Wisconsin is set to award 84 pledged delegates.