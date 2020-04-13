IDF not waiting: Soldiers to be permitted to take vacation

The IDF will allow gradually soldiers and fighters to take vacations starting next week.

During an assessment carried on Monday, ID Chief of Staff Major General Aviv Kochavi received the recommendation of Deputy Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir to allow combat troops and soldiers to leave for vacations in a gradual and controlled manner.

Beginning this Sunday, operational combat soldiers will gradually be permitted to take vacations, followed by forces who are still in training.

The fighters will be directed to strictly adhere to the IDF medical guidelines and the Ministry of Health.

Upon returning from their vacations, questioning and testing will be carried out, and the soldiers' activities will take place in separate capsules in order to prevent the possibility of infection.

Vacations will be granted subject to operational planning and full operational competence.