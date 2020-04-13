Netanyahu: If we relax now, we will pay a heavy price

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu delivered a statement Monday evening on the fight against the coronavirus and the government's 'exit strategy' from the restrictions placed on the economy and freedom of movement.

"In the global and national struggle in the coronavirus war there is no respite; a fierce battle is being waged here between the chances of success and the danger of failure," Netanyahu began.

"I want to share with you one statistic that the South Korean government has released in the last few days - 191 people who were thought to have made a complete recovery tested positive again. If this is true, the reality is far more complex than we thought. It's only natural and human [to want to get back to normal life] but in the coronavirus war there is no choice," the prime minister added.

"Israel ranks as one of the safest places in the world in terms of the number of people infected. We have seen increases of up to 22% in the number of people contracting the virus from day to day; today, the increase was just 4%. But if we loosen the regulations too soon, we will pay a heavy price."

Netanyahu announced the new guidelines the government will approve for the holiday: "From 5 PM tomorrow until Thursday at 5 AM it is mandatory to stay within the immediate vicinity of one's home, not traveling from one neighborhood to another and certainly not between cities."

"The bakeries and chametz departments in supermarkets will open Thursday morning and we will be deploying police to prevent crowds from forming," he said.