Last-ditch efforts to establish emergency government

Likud and Blue and White negotiating teams are meeting this evening to try to bring about an agreement that will lead to a national emergency government.

A breakdown in contacts has been reported in recent hours, but both parties have issued a joint statement stating the teams are sitting and trying to reach agreements. Earlier it was announced that Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz will deliver a statement at 8:30 pm tonight.

Kan 11 News reported a proposal discussed between the two parties whereby the Likud would waive the legislative change regarding Judiciary Appointment Committee composition in exchange for a clause in the agreement stipulating that appointments be made with the consent of both parties.

In addition, Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz would pledge to go to elections if the Supreme Court refuses Binyamin Netanyahu's term. Factors involved in the talks have confirmed that one of the central disputes between the parties lies in the rotation and legal disputes.

Yesterday, Gantz was advised by President Reuven Rivlin that the period to form a government that was given to him would not be extended and that period would expire at midnight today. If the two do not sign an agreement by midnight, the Knesset will be given the mandate and the 21-day period when Knesset Members may form a majority to recommend an agreed candidate begins.