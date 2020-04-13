Cuomo: The worst of coronavirus is over

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provides coronavirus update, says worst is over if New Yorkers follow health guidelines.

New York government Andrew Cuomo said that "the worst is over" in an update on the fight against the coronavirus Monday, though he warned New Yorkers not to become complacent about the disease.

Cuomo stated that he had begun working with the leaders of the other governments in the northeastern United States on the reopening of the economy following the lengthy shutdown.

“There’s going to be no epiphany," he warned, saying that there will not be a specific moment in which it will be possible to say that the coronavirus has been defeated. He offered words of hope, saying: "I think you can say the worst is over."

He warned that this positive prognosis is dependent on New Yorkers continue to obey social distancing rules. “The worst can be over, and it is over, unless we do something reckless.”

He added: “Whatever those numbers say is a direct result of what we do.”