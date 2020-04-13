Will Trump fire Dr. Fauci?

US President retweets call to fire health adviser following reports he waited to implement social distancing.

US President Donald Trump retweeted a call to fire Dr. Anthony Fauchi, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, after the two had several public disagreements.

The call to fire Dr. Fauci came after he confirmed a New York Times report claiming that US President Donald Trump rebuffed social distancing orders, The Guardian reported.

According to Dr. Fauci, he and other administration officials suggested implementing social distancing strategies in February, but Trump refused to take their advice for nearly a month.

According to the Times, Trump received warnings about coronavirus from intelligence officials in January, but the warnings were opposed by his economists, who did not want to harm the US' trade relationship with China.

Following the report, former Republican congressional candidate DeAnne Lorraine wrote in a tweet that "Fauci is now saying that had Trump listened to the medical experts earlier he could've saved more lives" adding "time to #fireFauci."

Trump retweeted Lorraine's tweet Monday, saying: "Sorry Fake News, it's all on tape. I banned China long before people spoke up. Thank you."