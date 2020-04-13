22 dead from coronavirus at Amsterdam Jewish nursing home

One fifth of all residents at Jewish nursing home die from coronavirus over one month.

The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 22 residents of a Jewish nursing home in Amsterdam.

The death toll at the Beit Shalom nursing home is the highest of all nursing homes affected by the coronavirus in the Netherlands, according to the Dutch newspaper Het Parool.

It is believed that the virus was brought into the nursing home on Purim, when residents received many visits from friends and family.

Approximately one fifth of the nursing home's population has been lost since the coronavirus crisis began.

The Netherlands has chosen a relatively open coronavirus containment policy compared to other countries, which Prime Minister Mark Rutte calls an “intelligent lockdown.” Schools are gyms and restaurants are closed and old-age homes are under total lockdown. However, only some stores are closed, public transportation continues to operate, and there is no ban on movement in Dutch cities.