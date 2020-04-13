Arab MDA paramedic to light Independence Day torch

Culture and Sports Minister Miri Regev, who also serves as chair of the Ministerial Committee on Symbolism and Ceremonies, announced on Tuesday afternoon that Jasmine Mazaui (21), a volunteer paramedic with Magen David Adom (MDA) from the Galilee, would light one of the torches on Israel's 72nd Independence Day,

The minister spoke with Mazaui via video conference at the national control center of Magen David Adom, together with MDA director Eli Bean and dozens of paramedics and paramedics, who were very excited about the news.

Minister Regev said, "I am pleased to announce my decision to choose Jasmine Mazaui to commemorate Israel's 72nd Independence Day. She is an outstanding volunteer, a representative of the younger generation of the MDA volunteers in Nazareth. She began her career several years ago as a first aid worker and now a talented first-rate paramedic."

"Jasmine represents the giving spirit of thousands of volunteers and volunteers from all parts of the nation in MDA. Jasmine brings to light the dedication, professionalism and humanity of the "Magen David Adom" organization, which is at the forefront of the struggle for the health of the people of Israel every day and now, even more so, during the war against the coronavirus. MDA, the largest and oldest rescue organization in Israel, is celebrating 90 years since its founding and it is only natural to salute its employees, workers and volunteers from every part of the population every day of the year, just as during these days of courageous coping with the spread of the coronavirus," Regev added.

She said that "Jasmine is working to strengthen the memory of the Holocaust to foster feelings of mutual responsibility among Christians, Muslims and Jews in Israel. In her welcome work as an outstanding volunteer in MDA and as an aspirant to instill the lessons of the Holocaust among Christians and Muslims in her area, Jasmine strengthens the multicultural bridge between the various communities and between individual people in Israel."

Jasmine responded that she was excited to receive this honor and held back her tears, "At home, I grew up with values ​​that matched MDA's values," she said. "Values ​​of love and helping others, without knowing who they are, and what religion, race and gender they come from. I started volunteering at Magen David Adom as a girl, and four years ago, when I returned from my trip to Poland with an MDA delegation, I decided to work to strengthen the memory of the Holocaust. Since I was a little girl, my parents would tell me that I was one of the agents of change within the Arab society to integrate into the country. That's what I do, and I will continue to do that."

MDA director Eli Bean noted: "This is very good and exciting news. Things are not simple tyhese days for Magen David Adom and the State of Israel in general. MDA, which is shared by everyone, has the constant commitment to helping everyone who needs it and saving lives, regardless of religion, race or gender. I would like to thank Minister Miri Regev for her choice, and for the recognition of the entire MDA."