Lockdown on cities until Sunday

Government to approve new restrictions to prevent gatherings on last day of Passover, Mimouna holiday.

The government is expected to approve on Monday severe restrictions for the coming days to prevent rallies and family gatherings on the last days of Passover/

The ministers will be asked to approve, according to the outline, a total ban on leaving the home, which will take effect tomorrow at 5 PM and will continue until Thursday morning.

There is also concern over celebrations of Mimouna, a North African Jewish festival which is held the day after Passover. As a result residents will be banned from leaving their municipalities from Tomorrow at 5 PM until Sunday morning at 6 AM.

Health officials said there was a serious fear that many citizens would seek to utilize Passover and Mimouna for family gatherings that were banned on the Seder.

Health Ministry director-general Moshe Bar Siman Tov again called on the public to stay home and not have family gatherings.

"The danger of contracting and spreading the coronavirus has not yet passed," he said. "I reiterate that leaving the home should only be done for essential activities such as food and medicine purchases."

"I understand it's hard to stay home for long, but the public has proven and proven its ability to meet the guidelines and protect all of our families

"Having holiday gatherings puts all of our lives at risk. We have seen what happens in other countries where discipline has loosened and we need to discover discipline over time so as not to reach these situations. I reiterate: stay home each day," he concluded.