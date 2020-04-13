Arab suspected of stealing Moshav Arbel synagogue charity boxes arrested

An Arab gardener working in Moshav Arbel in the Lower Galilee region was arrested after it was discovered that he had twice broken into the local synagogue and stolen the contents of the charity boxes.

The thefts were first reported to the police one-and-a-half months ago, after the synagogue was broken into and charity boxes containing tens of shekels were stolen.

Police opened an investigation, gathering evidence and collecting testimonies. On Sunday, following a breakthrough in the investigation, the 26-year-old suspect was arrested. He is a resident of the Arab town of Tur’an. He was interrogated and brought to trial in the Tiberias District Court where police requested an extension of his arrest.

