National camp concerned about unity government, warn without control of Defense and Justice Ministries, 'there will be many more Amonas.'

Just before MK Benny Gantz's mandate expires, Judea and Samaria leaders warn of a unity government that would cede to the Left power centers crucial to the national camp.

"This unity government must not be established. It will lead to many more Amonas," the senior officials say, calling on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to continue trying to form a Right-leaning government.

"The aim should be a Right-leaning government without relinquishing grip on the Justice Department," the senior officials say, adding that "if the Defense and Justice Ministries are in Blue and White's hands, we will have lost the ability to influence Supreme Court petitions against settlement. Hostile judges will be appointed."

The senior officials emphasize that Netanyahu needs to push for a Right-leaning government of 61 seats, and to convince Yoaz Hendel and Tzvi Hauser to join the national camp.