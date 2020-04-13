New drive-thru coronavirus testing center opened at Tapuah Junction in Samaria

On Monday morning, a drive-through coronavirus testing center was opened at the Tapuah Junction in Samaria.

The center was opened by MDA in cooperation with the Leumit Health Fund, and is just the second such drive-through testing center in Samaria, the first being still under construction in the Barkan Industrial Zone.

Head of the Samarian Regional Council Yossi Dagan arrived at the center for its opening, together with several other Council members, and was given a guided tour by the local director of the Leumit Health Fund.

“This drive-through center that was opened this morning will provide a solution for residents of Samaria, as well as many residents of the Binyamin Regional Council area who will also be able to be tested here,” Dagan said. “This testing center is another facet of our battle against the coronavirus epidemic.”

In recent weeks, Dagan added, a team of volunteers trained by Magen David Adom have been at work throughout the region, testing residents of Samaria for coronavirus infection, as they previously did in towns in the Sharon region. “The efforts of these volunteers, along with the establishment of another drive-through center, will give us an additional advantage in our battle against the virus, and within a few weeks, we should reach a situation where the majority of residents in Samaria will have been tested. Those who test positive will be ordered into quarantine, and in this way, we will manage the crisis.”

The testing center at the Tapuah Junction is designed to serve tens of thousands of residents of Samaria as well as the Samarian city of Ariel, home to almost 20,00 people. A third testing center will be set up in northern Samaria if this becomes necessary.