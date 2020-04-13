Local man arrested in vandalism of Rockville, Maryland, synagogue

A local man was arrested in the vandalism of Tikvat Israel Congregation in Rockville, Maryland.

Andrew Lemond Costas, 28, was arrested for the March 28 vandalism of the building. The act was caught on surveillance video.

The 1 minute, 19 second recording shows a man pulling up to the building in the synagogue’s parking lot, emerging from his car and spray-painting the side of the building. Police distributed the video in the hope that someone would recognize the vandal.

Several tipsters contacted police and identified Costas, the CBS affiliate WJZ reported.

He was taken into custody Thursday evening and charged with malicious destruction of property, defacing religious property, and damaging property of a group because of the group’s religious beliefs. Costas was released after posting a $5,000 bond.