Armed Arab infiltrates IDF base in southern Israel

An Arab armed with a knife infiltrated IDF guard post at the Mishmar Hanegev base early on Monday morning, injuring two soldiers.

The soldiers fought with the Arab, and he escaped the scene. Both injured soldiers were treated by military medics.

The IDF estimates that the suspect entered the base in order to steal weapons. A guard squad and patrol troops were called to the scene, together with police and Shabak (Israel Security Agency) forces, who began searching the area for the suspect.

According to initial investigations, the incident occurred at 4:30a.m. Monday morning, when the Arab entered through a gap in the fence, wearing a coat and neck warmer. IDF soldiers identified the suspect, who was approaching the guard post, and shouted at him to "stop" but he continued making his way into the base, and began attacking the soldiers with a knife and additional weapon.

After a scuffle with the soldiers, the suspect escaped the way he came. Shabak and Israel Police are still searching for the suspect, and the IDF is investigating the incident.