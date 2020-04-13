Number of coronavirus deaths reaches 109

Four Israelis die overnight of coronavirus, bringing death toll to 109.

An 80-year-old woman died of coronavirus Sunday night at Poriya Medical Center in Tiberias.

The woman, who was a resident at a Yavene'el retirement home, suffered from several underlying illnesses. She was transferred to the hospital early on Monday morning, but died shortly thereafter.

A second patient, a 78-year-old man, died of coronavirus at Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center. He suffered from several complex underlying conditions and was unconscious and on a ventilator.

The hospital said that the man's wife, accompanied by nursing staff and wearing appropriate protective gear, said goodbye to him in the intensive care unit's area for pandemic illnesses.

In addition, two women, ages 81 and 96, died of coronavirus Sunday night at Tel Aviv's Ichilov Hospital. Both women suffered from underlying conditions.

As of Monday morning, Israel has seen 107 deaths from coronavirus.